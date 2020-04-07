State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,788 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

ZTS stock opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.49 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.