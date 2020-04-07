State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 9,308 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after buying an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.32.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

