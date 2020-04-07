State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $237.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a PE ratio of 87.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.86.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,843 shares of company stock valued at $21,086,414. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

