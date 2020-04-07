State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

