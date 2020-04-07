State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,238 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,241 shares of company stock worth $704,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

