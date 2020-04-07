State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 12,210 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,029 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

