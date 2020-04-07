State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 14,145 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IHS Markit by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $254,523,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $14,128,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

INFO opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.23.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares in the company, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,096 shares of company stock worth $142,775,470 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

