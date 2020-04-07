State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 30,256 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 380,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,256 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of FirstEnergy worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

