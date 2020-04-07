State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,740 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after acquiring an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.08.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.