State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,530 shares of company stock worth $23,990,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.33. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.