State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $13,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

SBAC stock opened at $277.46 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $193.91 and a one year high of $309.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 215.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.55.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

