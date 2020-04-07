State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of ANSYS worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,542.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,852. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.11.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $242.46 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $299.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.97 and a 200-day moving average of $245.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.