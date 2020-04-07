State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $10,113,711,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,256,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,783,000 after buying an additional 1,080,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,011,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,696,000 after acquiring an additional 449,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,833,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,582,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

