State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $228.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

