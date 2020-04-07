State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $69.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.13. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,824,968 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

