State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.90 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $169.65 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.73 and its 200-day moving average is $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

