State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.03 Million Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,495,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,603,000 after buying an additional 1,270,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,964,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,808,000 after acquiring an additional 278,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,985 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,326,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,029,000 after purchasing an additional 757,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.65. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

