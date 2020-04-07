State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.46 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $12,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.53.

Shares of AVB opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.85.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

