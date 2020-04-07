State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.05 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Anthem were worth $14,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $225.72 on Tuesday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

