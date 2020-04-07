State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.65 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Fiserv stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

