State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $53,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.