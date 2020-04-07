State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,802,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after acquiring an additional 610,178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,368,000 after acquiring an additional 416,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after acquiring an additional 382,504 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

