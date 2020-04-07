State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $255.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.67 and a 200 day moving average of $266.11. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

