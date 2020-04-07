State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 97,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

