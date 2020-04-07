State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,969 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $367.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.