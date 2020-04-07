State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 127,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.