State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,477 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of CMS opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $69.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.04.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

