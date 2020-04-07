State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $312.62 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $395.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.