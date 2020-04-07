Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS STXS opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%. The company had revenue of $6.89 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

