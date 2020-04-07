Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.52. 4,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,979. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

