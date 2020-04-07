Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil. It also provides geophysical and engineering services.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.