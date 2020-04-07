Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 7th (AAL, AAN, AC, AMBC, ATHOF, ATLO, AZZ, BBIO, BDN, BECN)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Delphi Energy (OTCMKTS:DPGYF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 800 ($10.52).

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 8,100 ($106.55).

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to an underperform rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $278.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $313.00.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HENDERSON LD DE/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank to a sector perform rating.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) was downgraded by analysts at Investec to a sell rating.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital to an outperform rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OneWater Marine Inc. is premium recreational boat retailers principally in the United States. It offers products and services which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, parts and accessories, finance and insurance products, maintenance and repair services and ancillary services. OneWater Marine Inc. is based in Buford, Georgia. “

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $104.00.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Ssab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $14.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

