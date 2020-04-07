Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 7th (ACBI, ACLS, ACRS, BDRFF, BDRFY, CPYYY, DANOY, ELMUF, IBDRY, LRLCY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Beiersdorf (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

