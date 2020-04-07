Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 7th (CYAGF, DRH, GM, KEY, NCBS, PAYS, PFBC, PFLT, PK, PROF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Mackie from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

