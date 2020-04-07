Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 7th (AGK, B4B3, BA, BAKK, DBK, DTY, DVO, EXPN, FRA, GLIF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 7th:

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 500 ($6.58). Peel Hunt currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was given a $150.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.70 ($7.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dignity (LON:DTY) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 200 ($2.63). The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) was given a €47.50 ($55.23) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 6.20 ($0.08) to GBX 5 ($0.07). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($12.23). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €59.10 ($68.72) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) was given a CHF 52 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €114.00 ($132.56) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €33.90 ($39.42) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) was given a €39.00 ($45.35) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

