Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 7th (ALTG, CSX, CYRX, DRW3, FRE, GVDNY, KEY, KL, LIN, NOVA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 7th:

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the stock.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL). They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX). They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The analysts wrote, “NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung fur Uniper auf Underperform” mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Die wegen der Corona-Krise seit Wochen sinkende Stromnachfrage in Europa zeige mittlerweile erste Stabilisierungstendenzen, schrieb Analystin Meike Becker in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Dieses Signal lasse entsprechende Ruckschlusse auf die derzeitige Wirtschaftsaktivitat auf dem Kontinent zu./edh/mis

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 23:03 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 00:51 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

