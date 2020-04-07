Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 7th (ABCZY, BTI, EDU, EMNSF, ENGGY, SSNLF, STRNY, SXI, SYIEY, TCBK)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2,475.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an electronics company, specializing in digital appliances and media, semiconductors, memory and system integration. Its semiconductor products include DRAM, flash SSD, fusion memory, SRAM, foundry, display driver IC, media and storage products, smart cards, microcontrollers and imaging solutions. Its LCD products comprise panels for TVs, notebook PCs, digital information displays, monitors and mobile displays. The Company also offers consumer products, including mobile phones, televisions, blu-rays, DVD players, home theaters, multimedia players and digital cameras and camcorders, home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and ovens. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

