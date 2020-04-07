Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 7th (AEHR, AMD, AMT, AUDC, BGAOF, BHP, BJRI, CMBM, COHU, DNNGY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,900 ($24.99).

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Elementis (LON:ELM) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has GBX 65 ($0.86) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 115 ($1.51).

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a buy rating. They currently have GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 4,420 ($58.14) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 5,250 ($69.06).

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $49.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $95.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a buy rating. The firm currently has GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 150 ($1.97).

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $305.00 target price on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $211.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to an outperform rating.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

