Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 7th (CDNAF, CHH, ETR, HSIC, IBDRY, IKTSY, MAR, MXL, NOV, NWE)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $92.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $109.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $113.00.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $327.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $262.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

