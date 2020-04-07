Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 7th (HFD, HGDPF, LTRX, MAIN, MERC, MSA, MSADY, MTX, NG, SVT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 7th:

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

Helgeland Sparebank (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

National Grid (LON:NG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a buy rating.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. The firm currently has GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,650 ($34.86).

United Utilities Group (LON:UU) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an outperform rating. They currently have GBX 975 ($12.83) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,025 ($13.48).

