Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,362 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,170% compared to the average volume of 60 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.72.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $132.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $179.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,186,101.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 192,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

