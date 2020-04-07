Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,373 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,429 call options.

Shares of WPX Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,914,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,687,494. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.93.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2,170.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WPX Energy by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.52.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.