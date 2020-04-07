Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,430 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average daily volume of 1,109 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.05.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. 577,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.