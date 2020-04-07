Storj (STORJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.46 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Storj has a market cap of $13.80 million and $2.46 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Binance, Gate.io and Radar Relay. During the last week, Storj has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, ABCC, Ethfinex, Upbit, Binance, CoinTiger, Liqui, Poloniex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, IDEX, Liquid, Radar Relay, OKEx and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

