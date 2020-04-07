Storm (STORM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.20 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Storm has a total market cap of $9.16 million and $1.20 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last week, Storm has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02582929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00203666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00047623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037993 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX, Coinnest, Binance, Bancor Network, YoBit, Coinrail, Upbit and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

