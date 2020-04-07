Streamr DATAcoin Achieves Market Cap of $29.84 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Gate.io and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.02577712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00201099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, Coinone, Gate.io, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

