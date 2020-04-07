Substratum Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bitbns and Radar Relay. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $1,550.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.02589724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00203563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00037624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, Kyber Network, COSS, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

