Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 121,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.