Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

SU opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

