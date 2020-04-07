SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $5.50 at UBS Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of SunPower stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 2,070,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,976. The company has a market cap of $981.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 1,028,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $4,865,159.75. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,834.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,203,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,647,302 and sold 59,577 shares valued at $535,321. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 219,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 71,894 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

